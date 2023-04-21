WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Zyanna Walker, the former Wichita Heights star and 2022 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, is returning to her Kansas roots.

Walker announced earlier this week that she is transferring to Kansas State University to continue her collegiate career. Walker committed to Louisville early in her high school career and played five games with the Cardinals.

“It just wasn’t what I was looking for, so I entered the portal, and K-State was one of the first schools to hit me up,” explained Walker.

Texas Tech, Tulsa, and Oklahoma State were also in the running, but Walker decided not to take her visits to Lubbock or Stillwater. Her heart was already in Manhattan.

“I knew where I wanted to go when I took my visit to K-State. They showed me everything I needed, and the second time around, I was aware of what I was looking for. I knew I had everything right in front of me,” said Walker.

A school and community she will now get to share with her mother, Patricia Walker, who received her master’s degree from Kansas State.

“My mom was super excited because that was her school,” explained Walker. “It’s cool keeping K-State in the family.”

The family connection was the cherry on top, but Walker still wanted that “family feel” from the school itself.

“When I went on my visit, I was filled with love … they told me they needed me, and that was very important going into this next school year. I wanted to go somewhere I am needed, where I can play and impact. That is something I see in K-State,” explained Walker.

The Wichita-Manhattan pipeline is growing. It started with football and now women’s basketball, thanks to Zyanna Walker.