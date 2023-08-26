Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Kansas State pitcher Jordan Wicks heard the call Saturday.

The Conway, Arkansas, native who spent his college days in Manhattan has joined the Chicago Cubs dugout.

Wicks joined the Kansas State program in 2019 after going undrafted in the 2018 MLD Draft. In his three seasons with the Wildcats, he posted a 3.24 ERA in 34 total appearances, starting all of them.

It’s worth noting Wicks’ second season at Kansas State (2020) was partially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 203 innings in college, Wicks struck out 230 batters to just 58 walks. Teams hit an average of .250 against him.

After college, Wicks was a first-round pick by Chicago with the 21st overall pick. He spent three seasons in the minor leagues, and in 2023 so far he has posted a 7-0 record in 20 starts.