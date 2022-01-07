Former K-State QB Collin Klein promoted to offensive coordinator

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes the ball during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game against LSU Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — After a Texas Bowl win that saw one of the greatest offensive shows in K-State bowl history, Wildcats Head Coach Chris Klieman has promoted former K-State quarterback Collin Klein to offensive coordinator.

Klein, who was a heavily-decorated quarterback under Bill Snyder, has been on the coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach since 2017.

“Over the course of the last month, Collin displayed the type of leadership and planning that put us in a position to execute and be successful in the bowl game against LSU,” Klieman said. “He deserves this opportunity, and the constant dialogue and communication that he had with me and with our staff and players throughout the game and the entire bowl preparation period was something that really impressed me. Collin bleeds purple, and I am excited for him to lead our offense.”

Prior to linking up with Klieman’s staff, Klein spent a season coaching quarterbacks at Northern Iowa after being a graduate assistant at K-State in 2015.

“My family and I are excited to serve in this new role and impact young men through the game of football,” Klein said. “I absolutely love our players, staff, and fans. We look forward to this challenge and are so thankful to Coach Klieman and our leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. K-State is and has been a special part of our family, and we are so blessed the Lord has allowed us to continue to be a part of it. Go Cats!”

In the TaxAct Texas Bowl, the Wildcats put up 442 yards of total offense, 259 passing and 183 rushing. The 42 points they put on the board were the most that K-State has put up in a bowl game since the Holiday Bowl in 1995 when they beat Colorado State 52-17.

As a player, Klein was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012 and won the Johnny Unitas Award. He led the Wildcats to a 21-5 record between 2011 and 2012, leading the team to a Fiesta Bowl and winning a Big 12 Championship.