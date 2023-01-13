WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State faithful know Skylar Thompson as the guy who can sling the football with the best of them, but he’ll get the opportunity to prove that on the biggest stage of his career this weekend.

Thompson will be starting for the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round this weekend, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Friday.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined due to concussion protocol, and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still dealing with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand.

McDaniel said Bridgewater would be available as the backup to Thompson. Mike Glennon will also be available. There was speculation earlier in the week that Bridgewater would start, but the official word came down on Friday.

Thompson was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons at Kansas State and is among the K-State all-time greats in numerous categories, including second in passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions and total offensive yards.