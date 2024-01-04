WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel says former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has committed to Ohio State University.

Howard entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, the first day the transfer portal opened. He was quickly named one of the best available quarterbacks in the portal.

Prior to his decision to join the Buckeyes program, Howard took an official visit to Miami and also met with Lincoln Riley, the head coach at Southern California.

He made his decision after taking an official visit to Ohio State.

The Downington, Pennsylvania, native is the Kansas State leader in touchdowns, and helped the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship Game win in 2022.

Last season, Howard threw for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns, rushing for 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

In his four-year career in Manhattan, Howard was responsible for a total of 67 touchdowns.

Howard’s arrival comes as a breath of fresh air for Ohio State fans, after a loss in the Cotton Bowl to Missouri where the Buckeyes offense only mustered three points and 203 total yards of offense.

Howard will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes.