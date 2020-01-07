Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop suffers stroke

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Former Kansas State football quarterback Michael Bishop said on Twitter Monday that he had suffered a small stroke.
He said that he’s recovering and will have rehab to regain his strength.
Bishop was a quarterback at K-State in 1997 & 1998. He was a Heisman Trophy runner-up in ’98, among many other honors. He set 34 school records, 14 Big 12 records and was inducted into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
