This is a 2021 photo of Wyatt Hubert of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image reflects the Cincinnati Bengals active roster as of Tuesday, June 15, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Former Kansas State University pass rusher Wyatt Hubert will be missing his rookie season in the NFL due to injury.

The Topeka-native was placed on the Injured Reserve List by the Cincinnati Bengals who drafted the defensive end in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rookie DE Wyatt Hubert tore his pectoral this offseason. He'll be out for this season. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 26, 2021

Reports indicate that Hubert tore his pectoral muscle as teams begin to show up for training camp.