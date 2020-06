ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 22: Dean Wade #32 of the Kansas State Wildcats is defended by Sacha Killeya-Jones #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Dean Wade to a multiyear deal.

The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deals says the additions fill two roster openings for the Cavs ahead of the NBA reopening its transaction window.

Wade played in 12 games for Cleveland last season.