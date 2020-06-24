Former Kansas State guard Patrick transfers to DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Kansas State guard Brian Patrick is headed to DePaul as a graduate transfer.

Patrick will be eligible to play immediately after spending two years at Kansas State and last season at Purdue Fort Wayne.

He played in 49 games as a backup at Kansas State before transferring, and averaged 11.1 points for Purdue Fort Wayne after sitting out a year.

DePaul went 16-16 overall and finished last in the Big East at 3-15.

