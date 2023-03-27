KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Miami is headed to the Final Four and being led by a former Kansas State player.

No. 5 seed Miami defeated No. 2 seed Texas 88-81 in the Elite Eight held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Former KSU guard Nijel Pack scored 15 points in the game and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Regional.

In the Sweet 16, Pack scored 26 points while shooting 66.7% (8 for 12) from the floor and 70% from three (7 for 10) to upset 1 seed Houston.

The third-year sophomore spent his first two seasons in Manhattan and said that Kansas City is a fun place to win for him.

“It’s gonna be fun, especially in this tournament, and it’s so special. Being back here, it’s definitely, like a second home for me,” Pack said. “Playing in this arena so many times, just to come back and be able to win, and make it to the Final Four, especially in this stage. It’s been great.”

The six-foot guard also said he kept up with his two K-State teammates that are left on their squad, Markquis Nowell and Ish Massoud, and they wished him well before the game.

“It’s tough for them. I’ve talked to Ish for sure before the game,” Pack said.

“I didn’t wanna be the guy to text him, never know their emotions, their feelings. I know it’s really rough on you, how their season ended this season. So I didn’t want to say anything, but he texted me this morning, wished me luck, so I appreciate him, but I definitely was tuned into all their games and wishing him well.”

“It’s unfortunate how their season ended.”

The Hurricanes’ season continues in Houston, where they face No. 4 seed UConn on Saturday night.