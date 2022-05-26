MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — With 100 days left before the Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are scheduled to kick off the 2022 football season, the game times and channels for the first three games of the season have been announced.

The Wildcats’ first game against South Dakota will be played under the lights, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. on Sept. 3. The following week, K-State will welcome the Missouri Tigers to Bill Snyder Family Stadium with an 11 a.m. kickoff on Sept. 10. Then, on Sept. 17, the Wildcats are scheduled to kickoff against the Tulane Green Wave at 2 p.m.

Last season, the Wildcats finished the year 8-5 with a win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, 42-20. That season featured wins over Stanford University, Texas Tech University, Texas Christian University (TCU), West Virginia University, and rival University of Kansas (KU).

This season, K-State will look to improve on a 2021 season that saw its fair share of ups and downs. After starting the season 3-0, the Wildcats dropped their next three, followed closely by a four-game win streak, before they dropped their final two games of the regular season to Baylor and Texas.

Their win over Louisiana State University (LSU) was one of their most dominant in school history. In the Texas Bowl, the Wildcats put up 442 yards of total offense, 259 passing and 183 rushing. The 42 points they put on the board were the most that K-State has put up in a bowl game since the Holiday Bowl in 1995 when they beat Colorado State 52-17.

Here is the full 2022 schedule for Kansas State:

Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota — 6 p.m., ESPN+, Big 12 Now

vs. Tulane — 2 p.m., ESPN+, Big 12 Now

vs. Texas Tech

@ Iowa State

@ TCU

vs. Oklahoma State (Homecoming)

vs. Texas

@ Baylor

@ West Virginia

vs. Kansas

Times and channels will be updated as the season comes closer.