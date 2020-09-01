Game times, TV announced for first K-State football games

Wildcats

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Manhattan, Kan. Thompson is back to direct the offense heading into the opener Sept. 12, 2020, against Arkansas State. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State football will open the season with a pair of daytime kicks as the Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced game times and television designations for the first weekend of action and select games throughout the season.
 
The Wildcats’ September 12 home opener against Arkansas State is slated for a 2:30 p.m., kickoff on FS1. Following a bye week, K-State travels to Norman, Oklahoma, for an 11 a.m., contest that will be shown on FOX.
 
Fans attending K-State’s season opener against the Red Wolves next Saturday are reminded of the new guidelines that will be in place for the 2020 season, which includes mandatory face coverings, no tailgating, no re-entry, alcohols sales for purchase in the general seating sections, and additional safety measures.
 
Beginning with K-State’s home game against Texas Tech on October 3, game times and television selections will be announced on a 12- or six-day basis for the remainder of the season.

