Gordon leads young K-State to 74-65 win in Big 12 opener

AMES, Iowa (AP) — DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points, making all 11 free throws, Kansas State made seven of eight from the line in the last 41 seconds, turning aside a late Iowa State surge 74-65 in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Gordon also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Kansas State started three true freshman in a Big 12 game for the first time and the trio came through.

Davion Bradford scored 14 points, Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel each added eight points with three steals. Rasir Bolton paced the Cyclones with 19 points. Tyler Harris added 10.