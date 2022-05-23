TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed May 23 as “Kansas State Classy Cats Victory Day.”

On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly welcomed the Kansas State University (K-State) Classy Cats to the Statehouse as she signed the proclamation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the K-State Classy Cats (Courtesy: Office of Laura Kelly)

“It is my great pleasure to welcome our very own K-State Classy Cats to the Statehouse to celebrate their first national title in the program’s history,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “After an incredible year, this talented group of young women became national champions thanks to their hard work and determination. They’ve made Kansas proud and have inspired so many young dancers across the state.”

The proclamation comes after the Classy Cats, K-State’s dance team, placed first in the Division 1A Pom style competition at the 2022 College Classic in Orlando, Flo., last month. They beat Arizona State by .3 points in the final.