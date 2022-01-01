Harkless powers Oklahoma past K-State in Big 12 opener 71-69

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Bruce Weber of the Kansas State Wildcats points out instructions against the Kennesaw State Owls during the first half on November 9, 2018 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Elijah Harkless sank a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds remaining, scoring 21 points to spark Oklahoma to a 71-69 victory over Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference opener.

The basket by Harkless came after Kansas State battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to tie the score at 65 on Ismael Massoud’s 3-pointer with 63 seconds left. Umoja Gibson added 19 points, going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds. Harkless was 4 of 4 from distance and grabbed seven rebounds for the Sooners (11-2).

Mark Smith scored 14 of his career-high 25 points in the second half for the Wildcats (8-4), who trailed 33-22 at intermission.