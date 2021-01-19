Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – De’Vion Harmon scored 16 points, Elijah Harkless had eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals and Oklahoma beat Kansas State 76-50, handing the Wildcats their fifth-straight loss.

Oklahoma closed the first half on a 15-2 run – with nine points by Harmon – for a 32-24 lead.

Harmon and Harkless made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as Oklahoma took its first double-digit lead during a 14-4 spurt to open the second half.

Alondes Williams added 13 points and Kur Kuath had 12 points and five blocks for Oklahoma.

DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points for Kansas State.