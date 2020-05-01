‘He was an innovator’: K-State’s Weber talks about the legacy of Tex Winter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The light is shining once again on the mastermind behind one of the most innovative offenses in basketball history.

Hall of Fame coach Tex Winter gained the reputation as one of the most creative offense coaches. He developed the triangle offense, which would by Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan and company during their run to six NBA championships during the 1990’s.

Winter, who served as the head coach of the Kansas State basketball team from 1953-68 was an assistant under Jackson on those Bulls teams.

Winter’s idea of implementing the triangle offense in his tenure with the Bulls was highlighted in the ‘Last Dance’ documentary. The 10-part series is currently being shown on ESPN.

Current Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber says it was an honor to learn from Winter.

“He was an innovator, he knew basketball , he taught basketball and i think I learned from him and coach Keady that their teachers of the game, he loved the game, it was part of him,” said Weber.

Weber says he knows Winter’s legacy will live on.

“When I went to his house when he was living in Manhattan, he had old MBA games on his TV all day, the NBA network. He was watching basketball, that’s what he wanted. I just wish that, I mean obviously you wish that he was still alive because he had so much basketball wisdom that a lot of us would never even think of,” said Weber.

Winter passed away on October 10, 2018 in Manhattan. He was 96 years old.