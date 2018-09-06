Heavy rains reduce parking for Kansas State football game

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Fans attending the Kansas State-Mississippi State game Saturday are encouraged to arrive early to look for parking spots.

Kansas State Athletics announced Thursday parts of grass parking lots around the football stadium are still under standing water or muddy because of torrential rains that hit the Manhattan area this week.

The school said parking will be reduced in some of the lots. Some areas received up to 10 inches of rain and more is forecast through Friday, leaving little time to improve ground conditions before the 11 a.m. contest Saturday.

Only 300 of the 1,000 spaces in the Ag Lot bill be available for parking and all grass parking near the Grain Sciences areas are closed. And at least half of the 1,000 unpaved spaces in Lot 9 are unavailable.