Hepa scores 15 as No. 4 Texas romps over K-State 82-67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points and No. 4 Texas rebounded from its first Big 12 loss of the season by thumping Kansas State 82-67.
The Longhorns broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the first half keyed by a burst of 3-pointers and a defensive press that rattled the Wildcats.
Hepa made five 3-pointers in his first start and just his fourth game overall this season.
Andrew Jones added 19 points for the Longhorns.
Texas made 12 3-pointers. Kansas State has lost four in a row.