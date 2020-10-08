Highly touted K-State freshman out with foot injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State freshman guard Luke Kusubke had foot surgery according to Wildcats’ head coach Bruce Weber.
“It’s more months than weeks,” Weber said on how long Kasubke will be out. Weber expects Kasubke will have his cast removed in the first week of November.
Kasubke is part of a highly-touted recruiting class that ranks at the top of Bruce Weber’s recruiting classes at K-State. He averaged nearly 14 points per game as a senior for Chaminade High School in St. Louis.
LATEST STORIES:
- More voting options, fewer polling sites planned in Kansas
- Florida veteran says he was left partially paralyzed after first responders dropped him twice
- ‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle virus skeptics
- Wichita State releases 2021 employment forecasts for Kansas and Wichita
- 280,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s are being recalled