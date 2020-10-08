Highly touted K-State freshman out with foot injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State freshman guard Luke Kusubke had foot surgery according to Wildcats’ head coach Bruce Weber.

“It’s more months than weeks,” Weber said on how long Kasubke will be out. Weber expects Kasubke will have his cast removed in the first week of November.

Kasubke is part of a highly-touted recruiting class that ranks at the top of Bruce Weber’s recruiting classes at K-State. He averaged nearly 14 points per game as a senior for Chaminade High School in St. Louis.

