Hot shooting lifts K-State to win over Omaha

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletic Communications) – K-State put four players in double figures and cruised to a 79-64 win over Omaha on Wednesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats moved to 2-0 with the win.



K-State started strong and connected on their first seven shots from the field to build an early 15-2 lead. The Cats shot over 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes and led 42-26 at the break. Ismael Massoud was the star of the half with 15 points to lead the way for the Cats.



The Cats led by as many as 26 in the second half as the hot shooting continued from inside and outside the arc. K-State knocked down six three-pointers in the final half to help put the game out of reach.



Nijel Pack and Massoud led the way with 15 points apiece. Mark Smith and Markquis Nowell each added 11 for K-State. Selton Miguel led the way with six assists for the Cats, who finished the evening at 53 percent from the field with nine makes from long range. K-State was also strong at the foul line, connecting on 14 of their 16 attempts on the evening.



Kyle Luedtke scored a game-high 16 points for Omaha, who dropped to 1-2.