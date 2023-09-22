WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University is looking to rebound from a devastating loss to Missouri last Saturday and will face the University Central Florida at home this weekend.

UCF is a first-year member of the Big 12 this season, coming from the American Athletic Conference, and is currently undefeated with wins against Kent State, Boise State and Villanova prior to Saturday’s matchup.

The Wildcats are dealing with some injuries heading into the contest. The status of second-year starter Will Howard is in question with a leg injury, and if he can’t go, it will be up to Avery Johnson — a true freshman from Maize — to lead K-State to victory.

According to the Kansas State Football Twitter account, there are only standing-room-only tickets remaining for the contest.

If you can’t get to Manhattan this weekend, here’s how to watch Saturday’s game against UCF.

How to watch/listen

Who: K-State Wildcats vs. Central Florida Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Television: Fox Sports