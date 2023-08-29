WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University football officially kicks off its 2023 season as the defending Big 12 title champions Saturday against Southeast Missouri State.

While the most-anticipated home matchup of the season isn’t until Oct. 21, when the TCU Horned Frogs come to town, fans unable to attend Saturday’s game might have a tough time finding where to watch it.

The game is not set to air on national television, so that means you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+.

The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, or the ESPN app, which is available in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

2023 marks the fifth season of the Chris Klieman era. The team saw an unprecedented high last season, finishing 10-4 with a Big 12 Championship win over TCU before a 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

After the season, Kansas State lost the services of defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah and running back Deuce Vaughn, who were drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

The Wildcats return quarterback Will Howard, who took over the starting job for Adrian Martinez midway through the season.

Saturday’s game will kick off inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 6 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets to the game, you can visit the K-State Athletics website by clicking here.