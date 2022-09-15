MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are 2-0 on the season following a 40-12 beatdown of former Big 12 rival Missouri Tigers last Saturday.

Up next is a matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who come to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Tulane is also 2-0 on the season with wins over UMass and Alcorn State.

The game is not scheduled to air on national television, so streaming is the only option outside of showing up to the game in Manhattan.

To stream the game, fans will need a subscription to ESPN+. The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, or the Watch ESPN app, which is available in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

K-State is currently a 14-point favorite in the contest, according to FanDuel. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Wildcats a 76% chance of winning the game.