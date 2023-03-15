WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From last season to this one, the Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats have had quite the turnaround, and they have found themselves highly seeded in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

K-State is slated as a three-seed to play Montana State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wildcats finished the season third in the Big 12 with a 23-9 record, behind just Kansas and Texas in the standings.

Montana State finished the season at 25-9, capped off with an 85-78 win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Tournament Championship to punch their ticket.

The game will tip off at 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

How to watch

Who: K-State Wildcats (23-9) vs. Montana State (25-9)

When: 8:40 p.m. CT Friday, March 17

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum

Television: CBS

Stream/Online: NCAA.com