WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Oklahoma State last Friday.

The Wildcats will continue their road trip by heading down to Lubbock, Texas, to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders are coming off a convincing win over Baylor a week ago, where they beat down the Bears 39-14.

Saturday’s contest is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. from Jones AT&T Stadium. Here’s how to tune in:

Who: Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1 Big 12)

When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Lubbock, Texas — Jones AT&T Stadium

Television: FOX

Stream: Foxsports.com