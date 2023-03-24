WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93 in a Sweet 16 thriller at Madison Square Garden. Following that game, the ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls defeated Tennessee 62-55.

Ninth-seeded FAU will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The game will be broadcast at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

It will be K-State’s 13th Elite Eight appearance and the first since 2017-18. K-State’s 26 wins are the third-most in a single season, trailing the 29 in 2009-10 and the 27 in 2012-13. The 26 wins by Tang are the second-most by first-year head coach in school history, trailing the 27 by Bruce Weber in 2012-13.