MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – No. 3 seed K-State, 25-9, is headed to play No. 7 seed Michigan State, 21-12, in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday for the Sweet 16.

On Sunday, K-State beat Kentucky 75-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State outlasted Marquette, 69-60.

The win sends the third-seeded Wildcats to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

The win comes near the one-year anniversary of when Jerome Tang was hired to take over for Bruce Weber.

Broadcast

The game on Thursday will be at 5:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on TBS.

In-person

K-State Sports Tours is offering a three-night, air-inclusive package.

Package includes:

Round-trip, non-stop Southwest charter air transportation from Manhattan (MHK) to a New York City-area airport New York-bound: morning/afternoon departure on March 23 Manhattan-bound: TBD departure on March 26 In-flight meal, standard beverage service, and Wi-Fi included

Round-trip airport/hotel transfers Baggage handling and porterage included

Three (3) nights’ accommodations at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel Team hotel

Official K-State Sports Tours pregame event Featuring special K-State guests

Round-trip subway transfers on game days

K-State Sports Tours hospitality desk staffed for duration of program

K-State welcome gift

Name badge and lanyard

K-State Alumni Association and set staff on-site

on-site All applicable taxes and gratuities

and gratuities Game tickets are not included in the package but can be purchased separately.

Tickets for the game can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Prices for one ticket for all sessions is running from $584 up to $2,460 each.

Pricing per person: