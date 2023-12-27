WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University Wildcats (8-4) take on the North Carolina State University Wolfpack (9-3) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 28.

You can watch the Bowl game on TV via ESPN and ESPN+.

You can listen to the Bowl game on KFH (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) in Wichita, the K-State Sports Network on SXM channel 84, and ESPN radio on SXM channel 80.

No. 25 K-State will have true freshman Avery Johnson as their starting quarterback. They will be without quarterback Will Howard as he entered the transfer portal. They will also be without second-leading rusher Treshaun Ward and safety Kobe Savage. The team will also play its first game under interim offensive coordinator Conor Riley, who was promoted from offensive line coach after Collin Klein departed for Texas A&M earlier this month.

No. 18 NC State will have Brennan Armstrong as their starting quarterback. Due to absences, there will be several new players in the starting lineup. One player absent will be Payton Wilson, who was the team’s leading tackler as well as ACC defensive player of the year, due to him opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Read “K-State, NC State excited for Pop-Tarts Bowl” for more about the teams ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.