MANHATTAN (KSNT) – When the Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team takes the floor for the 2022-23 season they will be led by new hire Jerome Tang. K-State made the formal announcement on Monday afternoon.

Tang agreed to a six-year contract, which was approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc. Board of Directors and President Richard Linton.

Tang will be paid $2.1 million in 2022-23 and will receive a $100,000 base salary increase each year remaining on the contract ($2.2 million in 2023-24, $2.3 million in 2024-25, $2.4 million in 2025-26, $2.5 million in 2026-27 and $2.6 million in 2027-28).

Tang was on the staff at Baylor for 19 years and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017. Before Baylor, Tang was the head coach at Heritage Christian Academy for ten seasons.

KSN reported on Sunday that K-State was expected to hire Tang as head men’s basketball coach.

This comes after Bruce Weber announced on Mar. 10 that he was leaving the position after nearly a decade as head coach.

Tang will be formally introduced to the public during a news conference on Thursday in the Shamrock Zone on the north concourse of Bramlage Coliseum.