MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The K-State Wildcats will host Texas Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.

Texas Tech heads to Manhattan following an overtime win over Texas, 37-34, in Lubbock.

The Wildcats are now ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, the unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks just missed the poll.