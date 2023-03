NEW YORK – The K-State men’s basketball team arrived in New York for the Sweet 16. KSN News is also there to cover the game.

On Thursday, the team will play No. 7 seed Michigan State in Madison Square Garden. It is the eighth meeting between the two programs. Head coach Jerome Tang is expected to speak on Wednesday.

The game on Thursday will be at 5:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on TBS.