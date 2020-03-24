K-State assistant Brad Korn named head coach at SE Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KSU Athletics) – Brad Korn, a fourth-year assistant coach for Bruce Weber at K-State, has been selected as the next head coach at SE Missouri State, the university announced on Monday afternoon.

Korn’s introduction as SEMO’s head coach will be shown live online at the GoSoutheast Facebook page on Tuesday at 2 p.m., CT.

Korn is the fifth former Bruce Weber assistant coach to earn a head coaching job at the college level following Matt Painter (Southern Illinois and Purdue), Chris Lowery (SIU), Tracy Webster (interim at DePaul) and Rodney Watson (Southern Indiana).

A native of Plano, Illinois, Korn played for Weber and current Purdue head coach Matt Painter at Southern Illinois (1999-2004) before serving two stints with Weber at K-State, first as director of operations from 2012-13 and second as an assistant coach from 2016 to 2020.

“I’m just super excited for Brad on earning this well-deserved opportunity to become the head coach at SE Missouri State,” said Weber. “Obviously, I have known him for a long time, having recruited him to Southern Illinois, and then hiring him twice at K-State, so I have seen his growth first hand and how he has worked his way up and paid his dues to get this chance.”

Korn just completed his fourth season as an assistant coach at K-State, where he helped guide the Wildcats 82 wins and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back 25-win campaigns for the first time in school history. In his first year back in 2016-17, the squad won 21 games, including eight over teams that advanced to the postseason, and knocked off Wake Forest in the NCAA First Four before losing to No. 18 Cincinnati in the NCAA South Regional First Round.

During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Korn helped K-State post consecutive 25-win campaigns for the first time in school history, as the Wildcats collected a 25-12 overall record and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in eight seasons in 2017-18 before posting a 25-9 mark and a second Big 12 regular-season title in 2018-19. The school was one of 24 programs nationally, including 15 in power conferences, with 25-win seasons during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

“He has really developed and matured as a coach since we hired him back in 2016 (as an assistant coach) after his time at Missouri State,” said Weber. “He is really good with the players and in recruiting, is great with the X’s and O’s and has all the qualities to be a great head coach.”

Working primarily with the post players, Korn was a big influence on the development of two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection Dean Wade, who became the fourth Wildcat to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2018 and just the second to do so in back-to-back seasons. Wade is one of just three players to rank in the school’s Top 10 in both career scoring (1,510) and rebounding (685).

Korn was also key in the growth of All-Big 12 selections Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson during his first season as an assistant coach in 2016-17. Iwundu, who was twice named Third Team All-Big 12, became the first Wildcat since 2008 to be taken in the NBA Draft when he was selected with 33rd overall pick by the Orlando Magic. Johnson, an honorable mention all-league selection, broke the career field goal percentage record at 59.5 percent, while setting the single-season mark for the second consecutive season at 62.3 percent in 2016-17.

Korn spent one season on Weber’s inaugural staff at K-State as Director of Operations in 2012-13, helping the Wildcats to a 27-8 overall record and their first-ever Big 12 regular-season title. It was the school’s first conference title since 1977, while the 27 wins were the second-most in school history.

Overall, he begins his tenure at SEMO with 16 years of Division I experience, which includes assistant coach stints at his alma mater – Southern Illinois (2004-12) – and Missouri State (2013-16).

Korn helped Missouri State collect 44 wins during his three-year stint, which included a 20-win season and a trip to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament in 2013-14. He also mentored several All-Missouri Valley honorees, including 2014 All-MVC Second Team selection Jarmar Gulley and 2016 MVC Newcomer of the Year Dequon Miller. In addition, he coached three MVC All-Freshman Team honorees in Austin Ruder in 2014 and Obediah Church and Jarred Dixon in 2016 as well as two Most Improved Team members Dorrian Williams in 2015 and Chris Kendrix in 2016.

Prior to his first stint at K-State, Korn spent eight years (2004-12) at Southern Illinois, including the last six years as a full-time assistant under current K-State associate head coach Chris Lowery. He helped the Salukis post a 145-116 (.556) overall record with four postseason appearances, two Missouri Valley Conference championships and one State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title. The squad won 20 or more games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament on three occasions (2005, 2006, 2007) during his tenure as an assistant coach, including a 2007 trip to the Sweet 16. He was a graduate assistant at SIU his first two years before being elevated to a full-time assistant coach on Jan. 31, 2006.

“I’m very excited for Brad on getting the opportunity to become a head coach,” said Lowery. “I’ve literally watched him grow from a player to an assistant and now into having the chance to run his own program.”

As a player for Weber and Painter, Korn helped the Salukis through one of their greatest periods of success from 1999 to 2004. The squad went from 16 wins his redshirt freshman season to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Weber and Painter. He was also a part of three Missouri Valley regular season championships as a player.

The 6-foot-9 forward saw action in 121 games in his career, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. As a senior, he averaged 9.7 points on 41 percent shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in helping SIU to 25 wins and a 17-1 mark in MVC play. He was named to the league’s Most Improved Team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the university in 2004, while he earned credits towards a Master’s degree in Sports Studies.

Korn inherits a team that posted a 7-24 overall record, including a 3-15 mark in Ohio Valley play, in 2019-20 under fifth-year head coach Rick Ray.

“Every job has its challenges, but he has an athletic director (Brady Barke) that we all familiar with during our time at SIU, who will work together with Brad to help make SEMO as successful as possible,” said Weber. “He knows the region very well, having spent time as an assistant at both SIU and Missouri State, and will have a good understanding on how to win there.”

Korn becomes the 11th current Division I head coach with ties to K-State as a player, assistant coach and/or head coach, following Dana Altman (Oregon), Matt Figger (Austin Peay), Mark Fox (California), Steve Henson (UTSA), Bob Huggins (West Virginia), Tim Jankovich (SMU), Lon Kruger (Oklahoma), Frank Martin (South Carolina), Robert McCullum (Florida A&M) and Brad Underwood (Illinois).

“We will miss Brad, Kristin, Brielyn and Ashtyn being in our program, but are excited for them as they take this new journey at SEMO,” said Weber.