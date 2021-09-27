K-State at crossroads after troubling loss to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) wraps up Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State is at a crossroads just four games into the season. They’re unsettled at quarterback, where Skylar Thompson has been out with an injury and Will Howard got banged up during a loss at Oklahoma State.

There’s a chance Thompson plays next week against Oklahoma, but it also could be third-stringer Jaren Lewis getting the nod.

Then there’s the fact that Kansas State also started 4-1 last season before losing five straight to end the year.

Will the Wildcats turn their season back in a positive direction? Or will another promising year continue down the wrong path Saturday?