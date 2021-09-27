K-State at crossroads after troubling loss to Oklahoma State

Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) wraps up Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State is at a crossroads just four games into the season. They’re unsettled at quarterback, where Skylar Thompson has been out with an injury and Will Howard got banged up during a loss at Oklahoma State.

There’s a chance Thompson plays next week against Oklahoma, but it also could be third-stringer Jaren Lewis getting the nod.

Then there’s the fact that Kansas State also started 4-1 last season before losing five straight to end the year.

Will the Wildcats turn their season back in a positive direction? Or will another promising year continue down the wrong path Saturday?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories