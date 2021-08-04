K-State athletic director replaces Texas AD on CFP committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee, replacing Texas AD Chris Del Conte.

The CFP’s announcement comes less than a week after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

The 13-member selection committee is comprised of mostly sitting athletic directors along with former players and coaches.

Each Power Five Conference is represented by an active athletic director.

With Texas in the process of leaving the conference, the Big 12 nominated Taylor to replace Del Conte.