K-State Athletics confirms eight total active positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – K-State Athletics will honor a group of 11 outstanding individuals with induction into its Athletics Hall of Fame in September, school officials announced today.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes three football greats in David Allen, Jordy Nelson and Darren Sproles, Laurie Koehn (women’s basketball), Liz Wegner (volleyball), A.J. Morris (baseball), Mike Wreblewski (men’s basketball), Attila Zsiovczky (track and field) and Marty, John and Mary Vanier (contributors).