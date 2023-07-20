WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State men’s basketball has announced its home and away conference opponents for the 2023-2024 season.

This season welcomes four new teams to the conference as BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston will make their way into the schedules of Big 12 teams. All teams will still play an 18-game schedule with nine at home and nine on the road.

Dates, times, and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Two of the four new teams will play Kansas State inside Bramlage Coliseum this coming season, with BYU, Cincinnati and Houston all welcoming the Wildcats on their home floors and only BYU and UCF heading to Manhattan.

The game against BYU will be the first time BYU plays in Bramlage Coliseum, and will be the first regular-season matchup since 2002.

Another interesting nugget is the lack of a home game against Texas next season. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be leaving the Big 12 at the end of the year to head to the SEC. This means Kansas State will not host Texas as conference opponents again.

Here’s the full conference schedule:

Home

Baylor

BYU

UCF

Iowa State

Kansas

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU

West Virginia

Away

BYU

Cincinnati

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Oklahoma State

Texas

Texas Tech

West Virginia

The rest of the 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule will be released as it becomes official.