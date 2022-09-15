MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University (K-State) basketball is just around the corner, and the beginning of the Jerome Tang era in Manhattan will begin on Nov. 1 with an exhibition matchup against Washburn University.

One of the highlights of the early season for the Wildcats is a tournament in the Cayman Islands, called the Cayman Islands Classic.

On Thursday, K-State announced that the three games the Wildcats will play will be streamed on FloHoops.

“FloHoops will provide live and on-demand content and coverage for all 12 games of the fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic, which runs from Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23 at The John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world-famous Seven Mile Beach in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands,” a news release from K-State said.

Joining K-State in this tournament will be Akron, Illinois State, LSU, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tulane and Western Kentucky. K-State will begin the tournament with a game against Rhode Island and then will play either Nevada or Tulane, depending on the outcome.

FloHoops charges a fee for a subscription, either monthly or annually. The monthly cost is $30, or fans can subscribe annually for a one-time payment of $150.

FloHoops is available to stream online or through the FloSports app available on Roku, Apple TV, and the Apple App Store.

K-State opens the regular season with a game against the University of Texas — Rio Grande Valley inside Bramlage Coliseum. The game marks Tang’s first as head coach for the Wildcats, who was announced as the head coach after the resignation of Bruce Weber.