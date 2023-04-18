BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KSNT)- Kansas State University basketball got its first commitment of the 2023 offseason on Tuesday, and it’s a big one.

David Castillo, a composite 5-star point guard, announced his commitment to K-State in his high school gym on Tuesday.

Castillo is listed as a four-star on some sites, but a five-star on others. 247 Sports notes he is a composite 5-star, meaning his average ranking among scouting sites is 5 stars. A 5-star ranking typically is only given to the top 25-30 players in the country in each graduating class.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is the No. 27 overall prospect in the country for the Class of 2024, according to On3 Sports. Also, in On3’s rankings, he’s the third-ranked point guard in his class and the top-ranked 2024 player in Oklahoma. Castillo is expected to graduate from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, next spring.

On3 reports Castillo also took official visits to Kansas and Oklahoma State. He had offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida and others.

Castillo is K-State’s first commit in the Class of 2024 and the ‘Cats first commitment since the end of the 2022-23 season.