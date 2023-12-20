MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Wildcat men’s basketball will have a fresh look in its last game before Christmas.

On Tuesday, K-State men’s basketball released a video, and pictures, showing off the team’s newest uniforms. The latest look for Coach Tang’s team features black pants and black shorts, with purple letters and numbers outlined in white.

The ‘Cats will wear these new threads in their upcoming game against Wichita State on Thursday, Dec. 21, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Photo from K-State Athletics/ @KStateMBB

Photo from K-State Athletics/ @KStateMBB

The team calls the new look its ‘Nike anthracite uniforms.’