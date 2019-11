MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State saw four of its five starters reach double figures on Tuesday night in Bramlage Coliseum for a 75-59 win over Washburn in the first of two exhibition games for the Wildcats.

“I thought there were some good things tonight,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie. “We got off to a great start, loved the energy, loved the defense, it was creating a lot of our offense. I thought that our group was really getting after Washburn. We had trouble sustaining that, foul trouble was impactful in that stretch. We lacked some discipline but overall I liked what I saw. I liked that we responded when Washburn made the run on us. While I don’t like that run happening we’ll try to correct that and answer that better next time but I liked the answer that we gave in the fourth quarter.”