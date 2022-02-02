MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last few weeks, the K-State Wildcats have had somewhat of an up-and-down stretch, coming up short in close games, and winning others.

The Wildcats were in desperate need of a win after a three-game losing streak that stretches back to a one-point loss against Kansas. A blowout by Baylor and a disappointing loss to Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge put their backs against the wall, and they got back on track with a win against Oklahoma State.

Nigel Pack was massive for K-State in this win, he finished the game with 22 points on the night, the most important of those coming in the final seconds.

With just over six seconds left in the game, the game was tied up at 68 points apiece. A long inbounds pass from the baseline landed in the hands of Pack, who hit a three-point shot from the top of the circle with 2.2 seconds left in the game, giving the Wildcats the win.

The team as a whole shot the ball well, finishing the game shooting 45% from the field, and 39.1% from three. They had three players finish in double digits, with Pack (22), Markquis Nowell (12), and Mark Smith (19) all scoring well in the game.

Although they were outrebounded by one, the Wildcats did a good job sharing the ball, finishing with 13 assists as a team. They also stayed relatively out of foul trouble, with the team as a whole only committing nine in the entire game.

The Wildcats maintained control in the first half, not allowing the Cowboys to take any kind of significant lead, and by the halftime break, K-State took a 39-32 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Oklahoma State was aggressive on the offensive end and would eventually take a five-point lead with just over eight minutes left in the game. Fortunately for fans, Bruce Weber’s team did not give up, and with five minutes to go, it was tight.

The teams would dance with the lead, but Nigel Pack and the Wildcats would get the last laugh.

Up next, the Wildcats will head to Fort Worth, Texas, to play TCU on Saturday. That game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.