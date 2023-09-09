MANHATTAN, Kan. — Troy kept the game competitive but Kansas State held strong in the end.

The Wildcats beat the Trojans 42-13 at home to go 2-0 on the season.

K-State jumped to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter before Troy came back with 10 unanswered points. A Phillip Brooks touchdown gave the Wildcats a 21-10 lead at the half.

The Lee’s Summit West alum led the K-State in receiving with 94 yards and two total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) on seven catches and one carry.

Troy’s defense made it a little tough for quarterback Will Howard, who finished the day 18 for 29 with 250 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

KSU’s rushing attack was efficient, averaging almost four yards a carry and totaling 145 yards while being spearheaded by DJ Giddens (52 yards, touchdown) and Treshaun Ward (58 yards, touchdown), and Howard adding 33 yards and two TDs.

The Wildcats held Troy to 286 yards and one touchdown on the day.

Kansas State gets their first test of the season when they head into Columbia next Saturday to face Missouri at 11 a.m.