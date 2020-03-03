K-State begins last week of regular season at Oklahoma State Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State safeties coach Joe Klanderman has been promoted to defensive coordinator, while cornerbacks coach Van Malone has added the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday.

Klanderman, who has coached all three levels of the defense during his career, will serve as a defensive coordinator for a second time after holding the position from 2007 to 2013 at his alma mater, Minnesota State. He will continue to tutor the Wildcat safeties, as Klieman will search for a new linebackers coach to replace Scottie Hazelton, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Michigan State.