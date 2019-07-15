K-State celebrates legendary career of Bill Snyder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been over seven months since legendary Kansas State head football coach decided to retire as the Wildcats leader after 27 years on the sidelines.

Saturday night his illustrious career was celebrated inside of Bramlage Coliseum.

Hundreds of K-State fans and plenty of Snyder’s former players and coaches turned out to celebrate with the now 79-year old Snyder.

Big name guests included Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

Snyder spoke at length about family, a word he wanted to be included next to his name when the school named the football stadium after him.

He also spoke about how he never entertained offers or even interviewed for other coaching jobs during two coaching stints over a nearly 30-year period.

“This truly is about a family, this is about you, this wouldn’t have happened, without you, this didn’t happen because of Bill Snyder, it happened because of this family,” said Snyder. “We stayed right here in Manhattan, Kansas, because of the people and that’s our intention today, because of the people, it’s amazing.

Snyder finished his career at K-State with 215 wins, nine bowl game victories and two Big 12 championships.