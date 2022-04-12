ORLANDO, Fl. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University dance team, the Classy Cats, became national champions this weekend.

(Courtesy: K-State Classy Cats)

(Courtesy: K-State Classy Cats)

The team competed in both the pom and jazz styles at the 2022 College Classic in Orlando, Fl.

The Classy Cats placed first in the DIA Pom style, giving them their new national championship title. They also placed fourth in the DIA Jazz style.

“I am so proud of the Classy Cats, as their coach and as a Classy Cat alumnae,” said Sara Heptig. “They represented Kansas State University in the best possible way, on and off the performance floor. The journey to get to Nationals was not easy and that is what made it so worth it!

“As a team, they were pushed beyond what they thought possible. I knew that we had something special and it was magical to see it come to life on the Nationals stage! This is historic for our program. Our band director, Frank Tracz, has a saying, ‘Leave it better than you found it.’ These remarkable women are doing just that, not just in the results, but how they got there.”