AMES, Iowa (KSNW) — After getting down by 15 as the second half started, it started to look like Kansas State would once again falter, but Bruce Weber willed his men to a comeback, and they took down Iowa State in overtime, 75-69.

“At the end, the plays went our way,” Weber said after the game. “And our guys made plays and made shots. I thought that our energy on defense is what changed the game.”

Defense truly was what changed the game. The Wildcats forced eight steals and five blocks, and while they needed to score to come back and win, they also needed to get stops.

And get stops they did.

From the 9:02 mark in the second half until the 3:51 mark, they held the Cyclones completely scoreless. In that time, they went on a 12-0 run to take a 60-58 lead.

Nijel Pack once again led in scoring with 19, and he was not the only one who was able to score the ball. Markquis Nowell (16), Mark Smith (15), and Ismael Massou (11) all finished in double figures for the game.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 41.9% from the field and 37% from beyond the three-point line, while holding Iowa State to 40.9% and 32% from three.

Throughout the first half, Iowa State could not seem to miss. They started the game by jumping out to a 13-0 run to put K-State in the hole early, and the Wildcats would spend most of the time in the first half trying to get out of it.

Attempts were made, and they even cut the lead down to four with just under 5 minutes to go in the half, but every time they tried to take the next step, the Cyclones would go on a run of their own, and bring the lead up to double-digits.

Iowa State would take the lead into the half, 40-28.

For the most part in the second half, the Cyclones stayed in control. K-State was within striking distance for the first ten minutes of the half, and with a little over 12 minutes remaining in the game, they were down by 12.

From the 12-minute mark until the 3:51 mark mentioned above, they scored twice.

In that same time frame, Mark Smith, Ismael Massoud, and Nijel Pack would cut down the lead, until they took it from their opponents for the first time all game.

After that, the two teams would dance back and forth with the lead, with one team trying to pull away, and another clawing their way back.

It was K-State who found themselves with possession and the shot clock turned off, but as Markquis Nowell drained the clock and put up a shot from what felt like the next zip code, it was blocked and the two headed to overtime.

The two teams found themselves nodded up at 63 with five minutes of free basketball left to determine a winner. A jump shot from Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington gave the Cyclones the lead, 65-63, and then a free throw by Nijel Pack cut the lead to one.

Gabe Kalscheur of Iowa State would also hit a free throw, and then K-State would hold them scoreless until the 18-second mark of the period.

Offensively, Nowell would score a layup, as well as hit a clutch three-point shot from the corner to boost the lead, and the Wildcats would escape Ames with a win, their thirteenth of the season.

K-State kept the turnovers to a minimum in the game, only committing nine while forcing 12 on the Cyclones. They lost the rebounding battle 42-37, but they also finished the game with 17 assists.

The win puts Kansas State at 13-11 on the season and 5-7 in conference play. Iowa State falls to 16-9 on the season and just 3-9 in conference play.

Up next for K-State, the Wildcats will head home and prepare for West Virginia, who is coming off of an 81-58 loss to Oklahoma State.

That game is set for Valentines Day, will tip-off at 6 p.m., and air on ESPN2.