K-State defeats Washburn in exhibition play

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State saw four of its five starters reach double figures on Tuesday night in Bramlage Coliseum for a 75-59 win over Washburn in the first of two exhibition games for the Wildcats.

“I thought there were some good things tonight,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie. “We got off to a great start, loved the energy, loved the defense, it was creating a lot of our offense. I thought that our group was really getting after Washburn. We had trouble sustaining that, foul trouble was impactful in that stretch. We lacked some discipline but overall I liked what I saw. I liked that we responded when Washburn made the run on us. While I don’t like that run happening we’ll try to correct that and answer that better next time but I liked the answer that we gave in the fourth quarter.”

Redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and pulled in seven rebounds. Senior Jasauen Beard tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Redshirt sophomore Cymone Goodrich saw her first game action since the 2018-19 season-opener and responded with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Senior Angela Harris added 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Washburn was led by Shelbe Piggie and Hunter Bentley with 11 points each. Bentley would add 11 rebounds to her final line.

K-State raced out to a 27-9 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats used a 19-2 run to end the frame to build the advantage. Lee scored eight points to pace the effort. The Wildcats finished from close range in the opening frame, carding a 20-2 lead in points in the paint.

The Wildcats would build its lead to 21, 30-9, with 7:50 remaining in the second quarter. The Ichabods would outscore K-State in the final 7:30 of the frame, 14-8, but the Wildcats would enter the break with a 38-23 advantage.

K-State shot 46.9 percent from the field in the opening half and held Washburn to a 25.8 field goal percentage. Goodrich led the Wildcats in the first half with 10 points.

In the first six minutes of the third quarter, Washburn outscored K-State, 18-3, to knot the game at 41. The Wildcats were 1-of-8 from the field to open the quarter.

K-State finished the third quarter 1-of-11 from the field, but stayed in front, 52-47, because of a 12-of-14 performance from the free throw line.

The Wildcats used an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and give themselves some breathing room with a 60-47 lead. Lee tallied five of the eight points.

After a three-pointer from Washburn to close the K-State lead to eight, 61-53, Harris answered with a three of her own to start a 14-6 run to end the game. The Wildcats would outscore the Ichabods by 11 in the final frame, 23-12.

K-State shot 41.0 percent (25-of-61) from the field and ended at 71.0 percent (22-of-31) from the free throw line. After shooting 17.6 percent in the first quarter, Washburn improved to 30.0 percent (21-of-70) for the night. The Ichabods were 11-of-34 from beyond the arc to keep the contest close.

Kansas State will conclude its two-game exhibition schedule on Friday, November 1, at 6:30 p.m., against Fort Hays State. Tickets for Friday’s game are available by calling (800) 221-CATS or by visiting kstatesports.com/tickets.

Friday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.