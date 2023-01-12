WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University (K-State) defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who starred on the defensive line for the Wildcats, is headed to the NFL.

Anudike-Uzomah made the announcement via his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. He played in 31 games in his time as a Wildcat.

Last season, the Kansas City native posted 46 tackles, 11 of those for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He was awarded Second Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and Third Team All-American by The Associated Press.

“To my coaches: Thank you for pushing me and believing in me to become the man I am today. I want to especially thank coach Riley and coach Klieman for taking a chance on me three years ago and seeing the potential in that scrawny 210-pound defensive end hopeful from Lee’s Summit High School.” Anudike-Uzomah said in the tweet.

Anudike-Uzomah helped lead K-State last season to its first Big 12 Championship win since 2012 and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Ranked just a two-star athlete according to Rivals out of high school in the class of 2020, Anudike-Uzomah held offers from Kansas State, Tulsa, Northern Iowa, and Nebraska. He chose the Wildcats on Dec. 17, 2019.

In the NFL Draft, Anudike-Uzomah projects to be drafted somewhere early in the second round.