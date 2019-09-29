K-State Drops Big 12 Opener at Oklahoma State, 26-13

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

STILLWATER, Okla. (K-State Athletics) – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys handed K-State its first loss of the season, in the Wildcats’ Big 12 Conference opener, 26-13, at T. Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday night. The Cowboys out-rushed the Wildcats 373-126 and surpassed 500 yards in total offense.

K-State’s James Gilbert rushed for 44 yards and broke through for a fourth-quarter touchdown that pulled the Wildcats within 10 with just over seven minutes remaining, but Hubbard and the Cowboys wouldn’t relent. Despite the season-high yardage allowed, K-State’s defense yielded two turnovers in the second half, first career interceptions by both Elijah Sullivan and Darreyl Patterson, to keep the Wildcats in the game.

The Wildcats turn their focus to next week’s match-up at home against Baylor for Fort Riley Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 2:30 p.m.